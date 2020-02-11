Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

BCO stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

