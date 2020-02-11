Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,641,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

