Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:BBU opened at $44.04 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

