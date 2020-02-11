Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

BEP stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,084.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

