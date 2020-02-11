Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 516 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.