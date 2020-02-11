Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,508.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,036.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,290.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

