Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,105,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William M. Buergler purchased 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

CHK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.48.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

