Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,899.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,814.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

