Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,116 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

