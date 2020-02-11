Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after acquiring an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,684,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $185.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $150.47 and a 12-month high of $185.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

