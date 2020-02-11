Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,286 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

