Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $12,583,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

