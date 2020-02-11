Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

