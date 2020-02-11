Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,362 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $153.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

