Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,497 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

DGX opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

