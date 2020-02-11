Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $151.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.