Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

