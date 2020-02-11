Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

