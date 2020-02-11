Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53,450.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

