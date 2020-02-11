Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,043 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

FNDE opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

