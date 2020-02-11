Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 43,481 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.