Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

