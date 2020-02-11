Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,320 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

EXC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.