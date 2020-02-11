Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

