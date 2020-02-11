Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $253.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $256.78.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

