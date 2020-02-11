Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 159,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 606,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJK stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.