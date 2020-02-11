Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,363 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of American Finance Trust worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

