Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 57,746 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,972 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.