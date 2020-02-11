Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,856,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 217,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,467 shares of company stock worth $8,555,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a one year low of $107.82 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

