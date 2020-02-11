Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

ANSS stock opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $170.99 and a one year high of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

