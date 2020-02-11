Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 57 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $439.76 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $441.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

