Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

