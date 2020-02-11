Cambridge Trust Co. Buys Shares of 9,807 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3,092.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $21,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

