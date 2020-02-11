Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

