Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $271,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in State Street by 105.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.