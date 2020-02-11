Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

Shares of UPS opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.