Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of CI stock opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

