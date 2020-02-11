Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,640 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

