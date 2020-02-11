Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 611 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,365,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,191,000 after acquiring an additional 345,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

