Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $220,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 918,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,067,000 after purchasing an additional 102,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NYSE:SWK opened at $164.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

