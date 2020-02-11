Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,273 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after acquiring an additional 810,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,092,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

