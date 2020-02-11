Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $268.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $160.85 and a 1-year high of $269.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

