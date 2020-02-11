Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

