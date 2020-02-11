Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $333.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.70 and a 200 day moving average of $302.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

