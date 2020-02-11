Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 33,455 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

