Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,071,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,091,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,916,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $314.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

