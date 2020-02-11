Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,381 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

