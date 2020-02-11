Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,263 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $21,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

