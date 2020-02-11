Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau Unibanco cut shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

