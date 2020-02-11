Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 12,953 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,066,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

